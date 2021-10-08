Chase County Leader-News
The Chase County Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11 in the courthouse for a regularly scheduled action session.
Several items of discussion are on the agenda.
Chase County Emergency Manager Scott Wiltse will present the county emergency plan and FEMA documents while County Fire Chief Steve Fillmore will discuss a possible UTV purchase.
Also on the agenda is Mike Springs with 360 Documents regarding a copier lease for the county.
Stephen Euston of Bukaty Companies and Gary Davis of CornerStone will both present information on health insurance options for county employees.
Public comment is open at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.