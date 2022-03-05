Review by Molly Chenault
“The Return of the Pharaoh” by Nicholas Meyer, Minotaur Books, 2021, $25.99.
In 1910, Dr. John Watson travels to Egypt with his wife Juliet. Her tuberculosis has returned and her doctor recommends a stay at a sanitarium in a dry climate. But while his wife undergoes treatment, Dr. Watson bumps into an old friend--Sherlock Holmes, in disguise and on a case. An English Duke with a penchant for egyptology has disappeared, leading to enquiries from his wife and the Home Office.
Holmes has discovered that the missing duke has indeed vanished from his lavish rooms in Cairo and that he was on the trail of a previous undiscovered and unopened tomb. And that he’s only the latest Egyptologist to die or disappear under odd circumstances. With the help of Howard Carter, Holmes and Watson are on the trail of something much bigger, more important, and more sinister than an errant lord.
Fans of Sherlock Holmes will enjoy this new mystery with an interesting cast of characters. Although it is part of a series, it is not necessary to read the others to get the full effect from this story. Actually, the foreword and footnotes are so convincing that I had to check and make sure it was fiction instead of a reconstruction of some old journal of Watson’s. Meyer’s writing has the flourish of Doyle while also being fresh and exciting to read.
It’s very difficult to do right by Doyle’s legacy. There are many variations of his characters out there, but I believe that Meyer has done them more than justice. This story contains a very human portrayal of Holmes and Watson that I found captivating. That, combined with my self-confessed fascination with Egyptology, kept me reading voraciously.
If you’re looking for an escape to warmer climates and a good mystery, this book is for you!
