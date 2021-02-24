Newman Regional Health is partnering with Lyon County Public Health to offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week.
The clinic will be held from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday in the Newman Conference Center, which is located onsite at the hospital.
"We received 500 doses from Lyon County Public Health," McKenzie Cinelli, director of business development and public information officer, said. "Individuals that are being scheduled for appointment are from the Lyon Count Public Health vaccine waiting list, and so our Newman Regional Health scheduling representatives are calling those individuals and getting them scheduled for their appointments."
Cinelli said hospital staff have been asked to help with vaccination efforts because public health officials have been focusing on second dose clinics. This helps move through the phase 2 waiting list faster, she said.
That's why it's important for individuals interested in getting the COVID-19 vaccine to get their names on the Lyon County Public Health waiting list.
"I think as a community, we feel like it's more beneficial to have one pool of individuals to pull from rather than all entities having their own, and so we are making our way through that waiting list," Cinelli said. "I do think that there will be some additional opportunities for more individuals to get themselves on that wait list for the potential to schedule this week or next week."
Cinelli said a lot of progress has been made on the waiting list already, and there may even be opportunities for people who get their names on the list to get appointments for this week's clinic.
"We have been basically scheduling individuals all throughout the day [Wednesday], we will continue to schedule throughout the evening and into the evening, and then we will pick right back up [Thursday] morning, so I just want to make sure that people know that there is a really great chance that they will be contacted very soon if they get themselves on that waiting list," she said.
To sign up for the waiting list, visit
https://publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-vaccine-dashboard or call 620-208-3741.
