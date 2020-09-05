“The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz,” By Erik Larson, Crown Publishing, 2020, $32
The summer of 1940 was a trying time for England, as the world waited for the Nazis to turn their eyes from the European continent to attack the British Isles. England was preparing to shelter its people from air attacks, awaiting a time that would be known as the Battle of Britain.
Author Erik Larson brings May 1940 to May 1941 to life in “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz.” Drawing on news reports, public documents and letters, he recreates a unique time in history, populated with personalities as determined, yet flamboyant, as Winston Churchill, as reserved as the great man’s private secretary, John Colville, for whom the rumblings of war coincide with the stirrings of first love.
In addition to Winston, the Churchill family includes his wife, Clementine, a woman who was a worthy match to the great man. She didn’t suffer fools and wasn’t afraid to express her own opinion. Other Churchills who figure in “The Splendid and the Vile” are 18-year-old Mary and her older brother, Randolph, overly fond of drink and gambling that put a strain on his new marriage to Pamela.
As for Winston Churchill, Larson presents a brilliant and determined leader of a nation in crisis, but we also learn of the prime minister’s idiosyncrasies. He took two baths a day in 98-degree water, washing with geranium soap, and he liked to dress in silk robes, which he wore even as he met with government officials while lounging in bed at 10 Downing Street or Chequers, the country home reserved for prime ministers.
Someone in the British bureaucracy was farsighted enough to realize the importance of documenting the turbulent period and its effects on the lives of ordinary people. The government distributed diaries to hundreds of subjects, who recorded the events of their changing world and returned those diaries to be archived and made available to historians, including Larson. Those diaries introduce us to working men and women – and one unforgettable teenage girl who was determined to seduce her boyfriend during the Blitz so she would not die a virgin.
There are spies, farmers, shopkeepers and, of course, Nazis. There are country-dwellers who look skyward to watch the German planes headed toward London to inflict another night of terror on the residents of the city.
Larson goes beyond the human stories to recreate the sounds and smells of the Blitz. He describes the effects of the bombs that fell on older parts of the city, releasing “dust from the age of Cromwell, Dickens and Victoria.”
Erik Larson’s other titles are “The Devil in the White City: A Saga of Magic and Murder at the Fair That Changed America”; “In the Garden of Beasts: Love, Terror, and an American Family in Hitler’s Berlin”; “Dead Wake: The Last Crossing of the Lusitania”; “Isaac’s Storm: A Man, a Time and the Deadliest Hurricane in History”; and “Thunderstruck,” the story of chasing a murderer across the Atlantic.
To paraphrase an old commercial slogan: Bet you can’t read just one!
Emporia Public Library staff and volunteers write “On the Shelf.”
