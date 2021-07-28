Michael Leroy Arndt of rural Emporia, KS passed away July 14, 2021 at his home. Mike was born June 26, 1948 in Emporia, KS, son of Frederick and Millicent (Murphy) Arndt.
Mike’s hobbies included golfing, fishing, going on cruises, welding and spending time with his family and friends. Mike was a certified welder and worked for Sauder Tank, Wolf Creek Nuclear Plant (12 yrs), maintenance and rebuilding elevators and refinery’s Jeffrey Energy Center at St. Marys, KS (6 yrs) before retiring from Dolly Madison Bakery after 21 yrs as a maintenance engineer.
Mike was married to his best friend and the love of his life, Cindy (Nielsen) on October 1, 1993 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mike will be forever remembered by his wife, Cindy, of the home; four sons, Michael D. Arndt (Tracie), Troy Arndt of Olpe, KS, Christopher Arndt (Lisa) of Wichita, KS and Dustin Arndt (Maria) of Pensacola, FL; two daughters, Nicole Nielsen of Topeka, KS and Danielle Baskerville (Dwight) of Emporia, KS; two brothers, Rodger Arndt and Myles Arndt (Janelle) both of Emporia, KS; five sisters, Kjestine Crook (Jim) of St. Marys, KS, Francene Mitchell (Danny), Niki Smith (Don), all of Emporia, KS, Deborah Goethals (Jim) of Reading, KS, Alberta Cato of Crossville, TN; many nieces and nephews. He was grandpa, great-grandpa, and grand-paw to many.
Mike is preceded in death by his mother and father and two brothers, Bradley and Frederick.
Cremation has taken place.
