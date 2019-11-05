The stress of the holiday season can often bring additional challenges for families and individuals who have been affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse or neglect. SOS hopes to help make the holidays brighter for these families by partnering with community members willing to “adopt” a family by providing basic needs and gifts.
Families or individuals are eligible for adoption if they have worked with SOS consistently the last three months and do not qualify for assistance from the Salvation Army. Anyone is eligible to be matched with a family. SOS traditionally has between 50-100 family members/individuals for adoption within the six counties we serve: Chase, Coffey, Lyon, Greenwood, Morris and Osage.
When you adopt a family, you will receive a copy of the “wish list” they have filled out with the help of their SOS advocate. It will include genders, ages, sizes and some of their favorite things. Please drop off unwrapped gifts between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday prior to Dec. 13 at the SOS Administrative Office located at 618 Mechanic St.
If you are interested in adopting a family/individual or wish to donate money for gifts this holiday please call SOS at 343-8799 or email info@soskansas.com. The deadline to adopt is Dec. 6.
