As the Emporia High bowling team’s first competition draws closer and closer, first-year head coach Kimberly Vanley is officially surfing a roller coaster of emotion.
Fear. Excitement. Uncertainty. Joy.
It’s all there in an intertwined bundle as she helps prepare the Spartans for their upcoming season.
“I’m very, very, very nervous (but) am super-excited,” Vanley said. “I’ve always wanted to do this. It’s been a dream to coach high school bowling.”
EHS will open play Saturday in at the Bishop Carroll bakers tournament at West Acres in Wichita and will follow that up with its first home tournament one week from today.
Expectations have yet to truly be established for either side, though the girls are certainly returning more experience. Seniors Kinsey Miller and Maddie Munoz, as well as junior Lexi Adams, will anchor their lineup, providing a trio who competed at the varsity level a year ago. Munoz and Miller were also on the state tournament roster, with the latter medaling.
“I do hope we make it to state,” Miller said. “Last year, we didn’t look good going into it, but managed to get there. Making it to state with a new team was a lot more than I ever expected, coming in as a junior. Me and Maddie are the only two left from the team that went last year. I know (we’re) ... expecting that we can help our team get there (again).”
Vanley, who has been around bowling much of her life — including three state tournament appearances while competing at Liberal High School, isn’t holding the bar firmly in place at that point, but wanting to give her students some freedom to relax and grow at their own pace.
“I don’t want to say I expect a whole bunch from them,” she said. “This week (of practices) was kind of getting a feel for how are they going to bowl and what do we need to work on this week (leading to) ... our very first home meet.
“I want them to know (they already) know what to do. (The coaches are) here to support (them).”
Perhaps her biggest task at the outset will be determining the boys’ varsity lineup, as a majority of last year’s team graduated, leaving several holes to fill. While Vanley says she has a good idea as to who will be among the regulars for the boys, there is nothing yet official as the roster has no seniors and more sophomores than any other class.
“That is some competition, let me tell you,” Vanley said. “Those boys are all competing for that (top) spot. It’s great because they all want that spot ... and it’s not a bad competition.”
The girls’ roster, though top-heavy with experience, will also provide opportunities for younger players to step in and learn from the veteran trio.
“(Miller, Munoz and Adams), they’re my higher (skilled) bowlers, but ...Anya (Tollakson), Brittany (Mohling) and Darby (Hauff), they’re going to get up there,” Vanley said. “They have that push, they have that ambition. There’s not a really big difference between their scores. I think it’s going to be a really great team this year for the girls.”
Miller believes it as well.
“I’m very excited to get to see them grow and be a part of their growth,” Miller said of her younger teammates. “It’s going to be a good year.”
