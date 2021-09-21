Betty Burns, 90, of Emporia, Kansas died Sunday, September 19, 2021 at her home.
Betty was born March 1, 1931 in Clinton, Missouri the daughter of Ralph and Margaret (Martin) Duerr. She received her Bachelor’s degree in home economics and music from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. She owned and operated Davis Paint Store in Emporia for 53 years, closing the store in 2015. Betty was a member of the Emporia Presbyterian Church, Daughters of the Revolution, Dopey Dozen, The Etude Club, and the Bridge Club. She played piano and saxophone, loved everything red, loved flowers and some of her favorite things were fried green tomatoes, chocolate, and ice cream.
On May 18, 1952 Betty married Robert W. Burns in Clinton, Missouri. He died April 4, 2001 in Topeka, Kansas. She is survived by her daughters, Karen Meenen and husband Doug of Topeka, Diane Brownback and partner Pat Traylor of Belle Fourche, South Dakota; grandchildren, Matthew Meenen of Wichita, Kansas, Michael Meenen and wife Madison of Scranton, Kansas, Sarah Meenen of Manhattan, Kansas, Tanner Brownback and Trevor Brownback both of Spearfish, South Dakota, Ashley Hizar and husband Levi of Allen, Kansas; great-grandchildren, Aaron, Halle, Ava, Logan, Ayden and Teagan. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and sister, Mary McIntire.
Cremation is planned. Memorial services will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus. Pastor Phyllis Stutzman of the church will be officiating. Inurnment will be 4:00 P.M. Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Englewood Cemetery in Clinton, Missouri.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emporia Presbyterian Church Music Fund or the Emporia State University Athletic Department and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru: www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.