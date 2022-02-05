Special to The Gazette
Lawrence — Blues/Roots/Americana singer songwriter KELLEY HUNT has announced No. 57 in her popular pandemic Facebook Live Connection Concerts series. The show is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, and will be streamed live from Hunt’s Lawrence studio.
This will be a special Valentine’s Edition with special guest singer Wanda Manier. Hunt and Manier plan a set of love songs exploring different facets of the idea. The show promises a broad definition of love and a few surprises. During the Valentine’s Edition livestream, two fans will have a chance to win a “Stand up! Stand on the side of love” T-shirt.
“You know, it would be easy to do a hundred shows on the love theme,” Hunt said. “We’re going to put this one together coming at the subject from both some traditional and maybe some unexpected angles.”
When the pandemic tightened its grip in early 2020 Hunt felt the same stress and isolation as everyone else around the world. The feeling of helplessness and need to cope with a never-before-experienced set of unknowns along with the reality of a career put on indefinite hold was disorienting to say the least. She knew everyone worldwide was feeling the same way and decided the main thing was keeping connected — with family, friends and fans, and to give herself and everyone else something that helped everyone in some small way still feel together. Her solution was an online, free, Facebook Live livestream Connection Concerts series.
At the time she thought the idea would live at most for a couple of months, but 18 months later she had done 55 shows. Hunt is still taking a cautious approach to regular touring. She plans a new studio album release in 2022 and resume aggressive touring in support of that release.
As always, fans can watch Connection Concerts free or choose to support through PayPal or Venmo.
More info is available at the Facebook events page: https://www.facebook.com/events/519734746045159.
