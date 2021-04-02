Emporia High School doubles team of Taylor Moorman and Brendon Kienholz took second during the Emporia Invitational, Thursday at the EHS Courts.
The Spartans' other doubles team of Dylan Davis and Brock Davis were 13th overall.
A team from Blue Valley West placed first during the match.
EHS hosts another home tournament Saturday at the EHS Courts.
