Carol Elizabeth (McClain) Stone passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was 87 years old. Carol was born May 23, 1935 in rural Clay County Missouri to F.D. (Bronc) and Thelma McClain. The family moved to Kansas when Carol was 10, and she graduated from Saffordville High School in 1952.
Carol married Donald Jacobs in 1954 and had 3 children, Marc, Lorraine (Lori) and Rick. They later divorced. She married Franklin Burch in 1973. They too divorced. She was united in marriage to Floyd Stone in 1989. They had many wonderful adventures together and were married until his death in 2007.
Carol overcame a battle with alcoholism and enjoyed decades of sobriety. She enrolled in college and graduated from Emporia State University with a Master’s degree in Clinical Psychology in 1985. She became the Clinical Coordinator of Newman Hospital Recovery Road, an intensive outpatient drug and alcohol treatment program. During her time there, she helped many people defeat drug and alcohol addiction.
She moved to Raytown Missouri with Floyd after retiring from Recovery Road. She and Floyd loved traveling by car across the United States and Canada and took many trips with her brother and sister-in-law, Dick and Laura McClain. They joined One Spirit United Methodist Church in Kansas City, Missouri and were very active members. Carol served on every church committee, including the Leadership Council and was a proud member of the United Methodist Women.
She loved her family, her faith, traveling, volunteering, reading and doing word puzzles. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd Stone; brothers, Dick and David McClain; daughter, Lori Anderson; and step-son, Michael Stone.
She is survived by her children, Marc Jacobs of Gridley KS, Rick (Tammy) Jacobs of Hartford, KS; step-children, Dale Burch, David (Angie) Stone and Karen (John) Lopez; 15 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 11 am at the United Methodist Church, 300 College St., Hartford, Kansas. A private family interment will take place at a later date.
