KANSAS CITY, Mo. —
By the time Sunday afternoon’s MIAA Tournament Championship Game had ended, Emporia State senior Morgan Laudan couldn’t remember much, if anything about the second quarter.
The first thing she could recount was the opening moments of the second half.
THAT, she recalled quite thoroughly.
“It’s kind of blurry. I don’t remember the second quarter,” she said. “I more remember coming out at halftime and ... Mollie (Mounsey) and Tre’Zure (Jobe) just attacking and I think they really led us today, not just in scoring but in energy and effort. I love having them on my team and I’m proud of the way we came out in the second half.”
After ESU faced a 12-point deficit early in that forgettable second quarter, Mounsey and Jobe combined to score 14 points on the Lady Hornets’ first six possessions after the break to trigger a chaotic, yet thrilling finish to an eventual 82-75 victory over Emporia State.
“Those guys played an exceptional game, my team played an exceptional game too,” ESU Head Coach Toby Wynn said. “It was a great college basketball game in one of the greatest venues for college basketball. The fans were treated to a true gem today. It was some incredible performances by a lot of great players.”
So exceptional that for the first time, the Tournament MVP was a shared one, with both players putting up stellar finales.
Central Missouri senior Morgan Fleming scored 19 points on Sunday, including the go-ahead jumper that gave the Jennies the lead for good with two minutes remaining. Mounsey was — to put it modestly — was shooting out of her mind. She finished with a mind-numbing 37 points, 35 of which were scored in the first three quarters.
The total broke the MIAA Tournament Championship Game record of 33 set in 2006 and was the most scored by a Lady Hornet in a single game since Michelle Stueve scored 40 on March 22, 2006. She finished the three games in the tournament with a combined 87 points, also breaking an MIAA Tournament record once held by former Lady Hornet Emily Bloss, who had 76 points in 2001.
ESU had very little offense working in the first half, but in the second quarter and the Lady Hornets falling further behind, Mounsey caught fire, shooting 5-of-7 from the floor including a pair of 3-pointers to help slash 10 points off the deficit.
It was just a four-point margin when ESU emerged from the locker room and went on the immediate attack. Mounsey finished the third with three more 3-pointers, 14 more points and a small list of new scoring records for the MIAA Tournament and Emporia State.
She finished with a season-high seven 3-pointers, after making just four between the first two games of the tournament.
“The past couple of games, my three hasn’t been falling so I had to attack,” she said. “Tonight, it was my three that was working, so you’ve just got to find ways to score.”
That Mounsey did, until the fourth quarter when UCM changed up its defensive alignment and sent junior Morgan VanHyfte to guard her. It paid off for the Jennies.
“Mollie is a great player,” VanHyfte said. “She was basically solely defeating us as a team and we said we’ve got to lock her down and then we can get back on offense. They said Vanny, you’re on her, don’t let her catch the ball, don’t let her shoot. I take pride in my role on the team to get stops and I did that.”
Mounsey was 0-for-2 shooting in the final 10 minutes, adding just a pair of free throws.
Though Laudan buried a pair of treys in the fourth, it was UCM’s Megan Skaggs, named MIAA Player of the Year earlier in the week, who knotted up the score with her own long-range blast. Fleming added a pull-up jumper 40 seconds later. Then VanHyfte, who averaged just four points per game coming in, drained her third trey of the afternoon to give her team a five-point advantage with 25 seconds to go.
“It’s not about the X’s and O’s, it’s about the Meg’s and Mo’s,” UCM Head Coach Dave Slifer said, referring to his two starting seniors who combined for 38 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists. “It was all about the Meg and Mo’s in the last five minutes.”
That, and a number of missed scoring opportunities by Emporia State, coupled with a small handful of defensive lapses.
“We had some easy ones at the rim that we let get away from us,” Wynn said. “Those can come back and bite you a little bit. Probably more than anything else, we just had miscommunication on the defensive end on an offensive play those guys run and didn’t get our people in the right spot. There’s lots of emotion, there’s lots of energy and lots of things going on so sometimes, just being able to focus and concentrate and be able to think and keep your composure can be difficult at times because there’s so much adrenaline and energy going on out there you just kind of lose your focus. For a small little stretch in there, we lost our focus and Fleming and Skaggs got us on some high-low action.”
The one redemptive thought for the Lady Hornets as they left the court was that the loss didn’t end their season. ESU was all but assured of a bid into the NCAA Central Region Tournament as it entered the weekend as the four seed and added two more wins, with their only loss coming to the region’s top seeded team and host for next weekend’s tournament.
“I think I would’ve rather won this game, but if we can win down the road, that’s better for me, so (we’ll) take home a different trophy,” said Laudan, who had 11 points and seven rebounds on Sunday. “Whatever we can do to keep playing.”
ESU 16 24 22 13 75
UCM 24 21 10 27 82
Emporia State (24-7): Laudan 3-9 1-2 10, Handy 1-2 2-2 4, Jobe 3-18 2-2 8, Wayne 1-6 0-0 3, Mounsey 12-20 6-6 37, Harris 1-4 0-0 2, Martin 0-2 1-4 1, Sheats 3-9 1-1 7, Gordon 1-1 0-0 3, Schultz 0-2 0-0 0.
Central Missouri (27-4): McAtee 1-4 0-0 3, Skaggs 7-14 4-4 19, Fleming 8-14 1-1 19, Collier 6-9 7-10 20, VanHyfte 3-6 3-4 12, Crown 1-4 2-2 4, Stearns 1-4 0-0 2, Davis 1-2 0-0 3.
Three-pointers: ESU 12-32 (Laudan 3-3, Jobe 0-7, Wayne 1-3, Mounsey 7-13, Harris 0-1, Martin 0-2, Sheats 0-2, Gordon 1-1); UCM 9-26 (McAtee 1-3, Skaggs 1-7, Fleming 2-6, Collier 1-1, VanHyfte 3-6, Stearns 0-1, Davis 1-2).
Rebounds: ESU 35 (2 with 7), UCM 41 (Collier 11); Assists: ESU 10 (Jobe 4), UCM 17 (Fleming 5).
Fouled Out: ESU- Laudan; UCM- None.
