In 1993, Vernon Deines, Ramona, Kansas and I traveled to Kyiv, Ukraine. We both worked for the Kansas Farmers Union and were part of an agricultural exchange. In 1992, two Ukrainians with the Institute for Agrarian Economy spent seven weeks in the U.S. with us. We spent five weeks in Ukraine, living in the homes of Ukrainian families. Ukraine gained independence in 1991.
We traveled to Poltava for a week, which was an eight hour train ride Southeast of Kyiv. We also spent a week on the largest Ukrainian collective farm, which was working towards privatization. We met with numerous agricultural and governmental officials while there. And we made friends with many, many wonderful citizens.
What I see happening now around Kyiv and the whole country in Ukraine is an unbelievable tragedy that is hard to watch or understand. It is the handy work of an evil madman, Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is not a war; it is nothing short of terrorism with war crimes everywhere. I am not sure that the people we lived with and met are now alive. What is happening is heart-breaking to the world.
What America is doing now to help Ukrainians is right and we should do as much as possible to do everything we can for them, short of starting World War Three. All Americans should donate financially where they can. We witnessed genocide in Germany during World War Two and we can’t allow this to happen in Ukraine uncontested. Freedom in Europe and maybe around the world is at stake.
We continue to keep the Ukrainians in our prayers.
Emil T. Mushrush
Strong City
