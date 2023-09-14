Emergency crews are responding to two separate injury accidents on U.S. Highway 56 Thursday morning, within blocks of each other before 8 a.m.
The first accident occurred in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 56, and involved an overturned garbage truck. The driver complained of a head wound, but was otherwise stable.
A second accident occurred at the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 56 and involved a deputy responding to the scene of the first accident. According to scanner traffic, the deputy reported that a vehicle pulled out in front of him while he was on the highway.
A LifeSave helicopter has been launched to the scene. We’ll have more on this developing situation as it is available.
