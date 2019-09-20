Emergency crews responded to the report of a semi tractor trailer on fire on the Kansas Turnpike Friday morning.
Just before 8:10 a.m., scanner traffic indicated an 18-wheeler was on fire in the northbound lane near mile-marker 115 on the Kansas Turnpike — about 12 miles south of the Emporia tollgate.
What the vehicle was hauling and information about the driver has not been released.
We will update this story when more information is made available.
