Lawrence W. Bishop of Emporia, Kansas passed away Friday, January 22, 2021 at Newman Regional Health. He was 92.
Lawrence was born on November 15, 1928 in the Beaver Community, Barton County to George E. and Anna Isa Schremmer Bishop. He was one of four children raised in Beaver, Kansas. He moved to Holyrood, Kansas in 1942 where he graduated from high school. Lawrence married Gladys May Ehler on November 24, 1946 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Wichita.
He was devoted to Gladys and their family, enjoying fishing and outing trips with them. He put much time into youth baseball programs while playing for area baseball teams, an avid golfer, and later years fishing and woodworking. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Emporia and the Knights of Columbus.
Lawrence was employed by Cities Service Oil Company for 11 years, Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company for 16 years, and Exline Inc. 9 years.
Survivors include his children, Becky (Steve) Ziegler of Emporia, Rick Bishop of Visalia, California, Barbara (Mike) Hoobler of Madison, and Dave (Susan) Bishop of Princeton, TX; sister, Helen Durr of Smith Center, Kansas; grandchildren, Brad Ziegler, Brent and Jaimee Hoobler, Kerri and Colin Watson, Lanie and A.J. Singer, and Dana Bishop; great-grandchildren, Toree and Trista Hoobler, Vivian and William Watson.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Gladys of 68 years; parents; brother, Julius Bishop, and sister, Ethel Driscoll.
Cremation is planned with Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 29, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Great Bend, Kansas the following day. Memorial contributions to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. Online condolences may be left at www.robertsblue.com.
