The United Way of the Flint Hills will host its annual fundraising campaign kickoff with a new format. This year’s kickoff will be held as a Drive-Thru Food Drive and will coincide with the start of the campaign.
The Drive-Thru Food Drive will benefit the United Way’s Community Partners providing food assistance to the community: Food For Students, Help House of Osage County, Morris County Care & Share, and The Salvation Army. Community members are encouraged to participate in the drive-thru style event from 4 - 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. The event will take place on the northwest corner of the fairgrounds, at 12th Avenue and Industrial Road.
A suggested list of food donations includes:
- Shelf milk
- Condiments (i.e. ketchup, mustard, salad dressing, salsa, jelly/jams, etc.)
- Ramen Noodles
- Pancake/waffle syrup
- Desserts
- Canned meals (i.e. Chef Boyardee ravioli, spaghetti, etc.)
- Boxed Dinners (i.e. Hamburger Helper, Tuna Helper, etc.)
- Beverages
- Canned meats other than tuna (i.e. canned chicken, salmon, Spam, beef, pork, etc.)
United Way staff and volunteers working the event will be required to wear face coverings, and will be practicing other safety measures such as use of hand-sanitizer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.