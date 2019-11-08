Mildred Ellis Hohne, age 94, passed away
Tuesday, November 5, 2019 after a short illness in
Bellaire, Florida.
Born July 25, 1925 to Anna (McCullough)
and Charley Ellis outside of Emporia, Kansas.
Mildred lived in Lyon County, Kansas during her
childhood and graduated High School in Emporia.
She attended Kansas State Teachers College. She
married Fred Charles Hohne, Jr. in 1948 in Olpe,
Kansas. Mildred and Fred lived in various western
states as he pursued his career as a geologist.
She is survived by her children, Kris Richards of
Bellaire, Florida, Judy and Philip Askew of Dallas,
Texas and Barbara and Jay Scott Brown of Shawnee,
Oklahoma. Mildred is also survived by eight
grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren and
numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred;
their son, Gerald; son-in-law, Dr. Bill Richards
along with four brothers and one sister.
Mildred will be interred at Resurrection Cemetery
in Oklahoma City after a family graveside service on
Monday, November 11, 2019.
