Mildred Ellis Hohne, age 94, passed away

Tuesday, November 5, 2019 after a short illness in

Bellaire, Florida.

Born July 25, 1925 to Anna (McCullough)

and Charley Ellis outside of Emporia, Kansas.

Mildred lived in Lyon County, Kansas during her

childhood and graduated High School in Emporia.

She attended Kansas State Teachers College. She

married Fred Charles Hohne, Jr. in 1948 in Olpe,

Kansas. Mildred and Fred lived in various western

states as he pursued his career as a geologist.

She is survived by her children, Kris Richards of

Bellaire, Florida, Judy and Philip Askew of Dallas,

Texas and Barbara and Jay Scott Brown of Shawnee,

Oklahoma. Mildred is also survived by eight

grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren and

numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred;

their son, Gerald; son-in-law, Dr. Bill Richards

along with four brothers and one sister.

Mildred will be interred at Resurrection Cemetery

in Oklahoma City after a family graveside service on

Monday, November 11, 2019.

