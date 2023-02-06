Local law enforcement are investigating reports of shots fired in south central Emporia, Emporia Police Department Captain Lisa Hayes confirmed to The Gazette Monday morning.
Hayes said the calls came in around 4:30 a.m.
“I can confirm we had multiple shots fired in the south central part of town,” she said.
Hayes said that no injuries have been reported at this time, but a parked vehicle was hit and damaged.
“We are still investigating and may release more info as we investigate,” she said.
Police had a heavy presence on Fourth Avenue between Copley and First avenues early in the morning. Investigators were still on scene as of 9 a.m.
