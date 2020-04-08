While the office in William Allen White Library is closed due to the COVID-19 situation, ESU Special Collections and Archives is offering alternative ways for the community to connect with them.
At 7 p.m. April 17, Special Collections and Archives will host a virtual open mic night with featured artist Kevin Rabas, chair of ESU's Department of English, Modern Languages, and Journalism, and 2017-2019 Poet Laureate of Kansas. Writers, musicians, and others who would like to perform are invited to sign up at https://forms.gle/XLSwCXJox9Lkyf3f8; no signup is necessary for audience members.
The event will be held via Zoom, and the meeting link will be sent to performers and also shared on the Special Collections and Archives Facebook and Twitter pages. Recordings of past open mics and other events can be watched on their YouTube channel.
Although the Special Collections and Archives exhibit "Over the Rainbow and Down the Street: Exploring the World of Children's Literature" is currently closed, virtual reality versions of a number of past exhibits are accessible online, and links to these exhibits will periodically be posted on Special Collections and Archives social media. The VR experiences can be viewed in any web browser, with no additional equipment needed.
In addition, Special Collections and Archives staff are working remotely and remain available to help answer research questions. Contact them at archives@emporia.edu or 620-341-6431.
