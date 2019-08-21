This week, KCP&L and Westar Energy will launch a customer education campaign to introduce the companies’ new brand name, Evergy.
The campaign highlights the utility’s continued focus on communities it serves.
“While our name has changed, our character has not,” Terry Bassham, Evergy’s president and chief executive officer, said. “We remain committed to stabilizing prices for our customers and remaining deeply involved in the communities we serve. Operating under the same name across our communities in Kansas and Missouri helps solidify that we are one company ready to meet the region’s energy needs and bring innovative programs to our customers.”
Westar and KCP&L merged in June 2018 to form the parent company, Evergy. The new company delayed changing its name for customers to minimize confusion. Televisions spots, billboards and other advertisements introducing Evergy feature employees and communities the company serves in Kansas and Missouri. Initially, ads will let customers know the name change is coming.
Advertisements will also communicate when the name change becomes effective in October.
“Our service and product touch everyone in the communities we serve,” Evergy’s Chief Customer Officer Chuck Caisley said. “When they see Evergy on trucks, in the news and in their mailbox, we want them to recognize their local energy provider.”
Today, customers can still reach both companies at their respective phone numbers and websites.
Outage reporting, bill payment and other business functions for customers have not changed. When the rebrand is complete in October, web customers will be redirected to evergy.com, bills and other correspondence will be mailed with the Evergy logo.
In the upcoming weeks, customers will receive information about the name change a variety of ways, including advertisements, direct mail, email and inserts in their billing statements.
More information about the name change is available online at Westarenergy.com/evergy and kcpl.com/evergy.
Why Evergy?
When KCP&L and Westar agreed to merge as equals and serve customers as one company, a new brand was promised from the start. Evergy was selected after research that included consulting with customers and employees. A combination of ever and energy, Evergy conveys a proud history as a reliable, enduring source of energy for the community and its vision to continue being so far into the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.