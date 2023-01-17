Lyon County has a public landfill on South Avenue. But someone apparently isn't satisfied with that.
County workers revealed Monday they found at least eight large stuffed trash bags next to the historic Rocky Ford bridge, southeast of Emporia. It's now a criminal investigation.
A statement by the Sheriff's Office on social media noted that a “public roadway, ditches, or public property, is not a public place to dump your trash.”
Whoever left the bags can be charged with criminal littering. People with tips about who left them are asked to contact the Sheriff's Office.
