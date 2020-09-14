Lyon County Public Health reported 25 new recoveries and 10 new positives for COVID-19, Monday afternoon, dropping the number of active cases to 76 after the weekend.
The county has recorded 981 total cases since March, including 884 recoveries and 20 deaths. There were an additional 15 death certificates pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Two people are hospitalized.
There were three active clusters as of Monday, including an ongoing cluster related to long-term care.
Eight active cases out of 160 cases were reported, with 13 deaths and an additional 13 death certificates pending review at KDHE.
Another active cluster was listed for colleges and universities, with 20 active cases out of 44 total reported infections.
A third cluster was related to schools, with four total cases — all of which were active. Last week, Emporia Public Schools announced Walnut Elementary School would shift all kindergarten classes and one third grade class to remote learning this week due to a COVID outbreak in the building.
Statewide, Kansas health officials reported 1,513 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, for a total of 49,899 since the pandemic began. Kansas also had 23 new deaths, raising that number to 534 since the pandemic began.
(1) comment
When will you issue an apology to Kyle Rittenhouse?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.