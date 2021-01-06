Rogers State hit a season high 15 three-pointers as Emporia State fell 75-60 on Monday night in Claremore, Okla. It was the most three-pointers against a Division II team for the Hillcats since 2018.
The Hornets scored the first two points of the game and trailed just 10-9 with 14:15 left in the first half. Three of the next four buckets for Rogers State came from beyond the arc as they took a 21-13 lead with 10:25 remaining. Emporia State responded with a 10-2 run of their own to tie the game at 23 with 7:22 left in the half. A Gage McGuire three-pointer on the fast break followed by a Kong Kong steal and dunk gave the Hornets a 30-28 lead with 4:46 left. The Hillcats ended the half on a 15-2 run with Christopher Harris hitting RSU's ninth trey of the half to make it 43-32 at the break.
The second half saw Rogers State hit two more three-pointers in the first two and a half minutes to take a 51-34 lead with 17:26 left in the game. Jumah'Ri Turner got the Hornets back within 11 at 58-47 with 13:13 left only to see the Hillcats go on a 9-0 run on the strength of three more three-pointers to make it 67-47 with 9:19 remaining. Emporia Stat got back within 13 with 5:47 left but could not get any closer before the final score of 75-60.
Gage McGuire had a career high 18 points, but Austion Downing was the only other Hornet in double figures with ten points. For the game Emporia State shot 45.7% from the field compared to 44.8% for Rogers State, but the Hillcats converted 15 of 27 from beyond the arc compared to just a six of 23 effort from the three-point line for the Hornets. Rogers State entered the game averaging 6.0 three-pointers per game on just 29.8% shooting.
Emporia State is back in action on Thursday, January 7 as they travel to #22 Missouri Western. Tip-off from the MWSU Fieldhouse in St. Joseph, Mo. is set for 7:30 p.m.
