Gov. Laura Kelly will hold a press conference to discuss hospital and ICU capacity around the state as well as concerns about COVID-19 in Kansas schools today.
The conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed live on the governor's Facebook page.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/GovLauraKelly to watch the stream live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.