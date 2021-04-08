Communities in Schools of Mid-America is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a series of school supply drives benefiting its network of programs.
The school supply drive for Emporia-based programs is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. April 24 in the circle drive in front of Emporia State University’s William Allen White Library.
“The items that we’re looking for are clothing items, like underwear, shoes and socks,” said CIS of Mid-America Development and Events Manager Jessica Pena. “We’re also looking for dish soap and laundry soap because that’s something we’ve noticed a lot of our families sometimes go without for periods of time. We want to stock up on those.”
Other needs include shelf-stable food items, water bottles, hygiene items like deodorants, soaps and shampoo.
“Kind of our ‘upper echelon’ items that would be wonderful would be phone earbuds for students and gas cards for our families,” Pena said. All items will be distributed to all four of Emporia’s local CIS programs, which are located at Emporia High School, Walnut Elementary School, Logan Avenue Elementary School and William Allen White Elementary School.
CIS of Mid-America was established with the idea that one person in a student’s life can make an impact. The mission of the program is to help students stay in school and to help them break down barriers that might keep them from succeeding.
“Our site coordinators are in schools everyday with students and are really there, not just to be an ear to hear about what’s going on and kind of talk about things with them, but then also to help them in decision making, with school work, in learning how to cope with actions and attitude,” Pena said. “Our site coordinators are there to support the students in a whole-child approach so that students are ready to tackle their schoolwork. So many other things are happening in their lives and the site coordinator is there to help mitigate those things so students are ready to learn.”
Local site coordinators are Lori Tubach at EHS; Nancy Moon at Logan Avenue; Leah Hoggatt at Walnut; and Brandi Galbreath at William Allen White.
Each of them, Pena said, are active and engaged with the students in their schools and in the community.
“Our site coordinators are wonderful and amazing, and they have an important role in our students’ lives,” she said.
Pena said the organization is excited to celebrate its 25th year, having grown from just serving Kansas families to serving families across a four-state network. While the work hasn’t changed, the reach certainly has. In all, CIS of Mid-America is planning 25 school supply drives to celebrate each of its 25 years.
There are opportunities to help other than bringing donations, too. Pena said volunteers are need to help with the collection process and then to sort through donations after the drive concludes.
Anyone interested in helping out can email Pena at Jessica.Pena@cismidamerica.org for more information on the volunteering times and needs.
