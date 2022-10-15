Mic McGuire
What are the three most important issues facing Kansas and how would you prioritize them?
1. Individual Freedoms — Woman’s Autonomy, Voting Rights
2. Cost of Living — We need to lower property taxes, food taxes, utility rates. We need to continue offering affordable healthcare (Medicaid Expansion).
3. Education — Supporting education for early childhood, K-12, vo-tech schools, colleges and universities will create avenues for anyone and everyone to become vital participants in an ever-flourishing society.
What efforts would you support to promote fair election laws that provide for easy access for Kansas voters?
We should make sure everyone can vote by mail and knows how to. We need to make early voting as easy and accessible as possible, increase polling hours and even add a day for voting. Since a photo ID is required, we need to offer access to photo IDs for all eligible voters.
What is your position on expanding Medicaid? Why? Would you be supportive of putting Medicaid Expansion on the ballot?
With over 400,000 uninsured Kansans, I am in favor of expanding Medicaid. A physically healthy citizen leads to a healthy and flourishing society. If the legislature cannot act in the best interest of its constituents, I would be in favor of putting Medicaid Expansion on the ballot.
What is your position on gun control and the issue of gun violence? What, if any, changes would you propose to current laws?
Gun violence must be addressed for the safety of our society. Though mental health may be an issue that needs to be addressed in curbing gun violence, legislation on purchasing assault rifles needs to be addressed as well. We need to build on everything that has recently been passed at the Federal Level and increase purchase waiting periods, gun safety training, background checks, getting rid of ghost guns and limiting purchase of ammunition.
What role does the Legislature have in providing for public education and ensuring that Kansas students get a first-rate public education in a safe environment?
The Legislature should provide ample funding for public education to do its job effectively. The Legislature should stay out of the classroom and let professional teachers teach.
Do you support the formation of a non-partisan committee to address redistricting in Kansas?
Yes. The current state of hyper-partisanship in this nation should teach us something for the next time.
How do you believe transparency in the legislative process can be improved? Should all proposed legislation have listed sponsors and open hearings with public advance notice to allow for voters input?
Because people are suspicious of what their elected officials are doing, the Legislature needs to be as transparent as possible. With modern technology, there should be no reason why transparency should be thwarted. If there is a reason for a “closed door” meeting, the public should be informed as to why and when information would be released.
What is your position on how Kansas Taxes should be structured?
The tax structure should be just. Expecting middle and lower income earners to bear the burden is unjust. Higher earners, and especially corporations, need to start footing the bill for living in and doing business in a state with a most capable and faithful workforce.
What are your views on a woman’s right to control decisions regarding their own reproductive healthcare?
I [voted] no on August 2 and I will advocate for a woman’s autonomy if elected to the Kansas House of Representatives.
