Emporia State fell for the first time this spring in a 1-0 loss to Central Oklahoma in the MIAA Crossover Tournament despite controlling the ball for 72% of the match and outshooting the Bronchos 21-5.
The Hornets appeared to take a 1-0 lead with 6:06 left in the first half when Hannah Woolery took a free kick from Joanie Westcoat and was able to beat the UCO keeper. After a discussion Woolery was called offside and the goal was taken off the board and the teams went to halftime tied at 0-0.
With the wind at it back, Emporia State outshot UCO 7-2 in the first with a 5-2 advantage on goal.
The Hornets had another chance to take a lead with 12:36 left in the match when Mackenzie Dimarco took a pass from Alexis Dial on the left side of the goal, worked past a defender and took a shot from about 15 yards out that hit the cross bar. She followed her shot and tried to head in the rebound but a UCO defender was able to get a foot on it to block the shot.
The Bronchos took the lead with 10:08 left when Kylee Wickersham cleared a ball out of the Hornets' end about 40 yards downfield. Brooke Moore got the ball just past midfield and was able to make a move on a defender before dribbling it about 20 yards out and snuck it past a diving ESU goalkeeper Jillian Patton for the only goal of the match.
Emporia State would get four more shots with two on goal in the final eight minutes but could not get one across.
Going against the wind in the second half, Emporia State still outshot UCO 14-3 with a 4-2 advantage on goal. For the match Emporia State controlled the ball for 72% of the time and had it in the attacking end for 76% of that time.
