Don’t let your successful start in a brand new year be sidetracked by a phishing scam. During the pandemic, phishing attacks rose 350% — one of the most common and successful internet scams, generating $1 trillion more in revenue than Walmart for hackers.
One reason phishing is so successful is that it can be hard to detect. Phishing is a scam in which a hacker tricks an individual into handing over information or exposing sensitive data. The hacker uses a link with hidden malware or a false email to convince the victim to reveal passwords, customer information, and other personally identifiable information.
What does phishing look like in practice? In 2018, the FTC sent out an alert regarding a phishing attack targeting Netflix customers. The phishing email looked like it was sent from Netflix and said the company was “having some trouble” accessing the user’s billing information. A link in the email asked users to verify their payment method; however, the link instead took customers to a false website where scammers were able to steal credit card data.
One of the reasons phishing is so effective is that it can be hard to recognize; scams are constantly evolving. Phishing attacks also target individuals, rather than IT vulnerabilities. Employees and business owners are only human, and it’s easy to fall for a sophisticated phishing scheme.
The best chance businesses have to prevent phishing is through education. Teach your teams what to look for and how to recognize a potential phishing attempt. A phishing attempt may say:
F They’ve noticed some suspicious activity or log-in attempts.
F There’s a problem with your account or your payment information.
F You must confirm some personal information.
F They ask you to pay this invoice (which is fake).
F Click on a link to make a payment.
F You’re eligible to register for a government refund.
F They give you a coupon for free stuff.
Many phishing attempts include poor spelling and grammar and come from an email address that doesn’t match the user. If an offer seems too good to be true, it is a good sign you’re being scammed.
Technology is available to block phishing. 2FA or multi-factor authentication can keep phishing attacks from successfully accessing user data. If a username or password is compromised, 2FA prevents a hacker from entering your accounts and stealing your valuable data.
In addition, spam filters can lower the likelihood that phishing attempts ever make it to your inbox.
It’s also important to keep your software up to date so that it can protect your system from malware. This applies not only to your computer, but also to your mobile device. Phishing attacks can come in the form of text messages and free (false) app download requests.
If you think you may be the victim of a phishing attack, the FTC recommends that you visit IdentityTheft.gov. You can also report the phishing attack to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.
It’s a great day in Emporia!
“Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.