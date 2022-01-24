The Emporia Gazette
Lyon County Public Health reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 in its regular update Monday afternoon.
The two deaths bring the county’s total to 104 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, with two additional deaths awaiting cause certification.
Public health also reported 188 new positive cases of the coronavirus since Friday, when it reported 319.
Last week, public health changed the way it presents COVID-19 information and will no longer report an active case count.
“We felt the active cases graph was no longer reflecting accurate information,” said a post on the Lyon County Health Facebook page. “Since isolation times have changed to 5 days, people are counted as recovered much sooner. In the past, isolation times were 10 days. If we corrected for that, our active cases would be nearly twice as high as they currently are showing. That is why New Positive Cases is a better metric to use. That data has been consistent since the beginning of the pandemic.”
In total, Lyon County has seen 9,111 positive cases of COVID-19 since March 2020.
