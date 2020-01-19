HARTFORD — Wintry conditions on Friday evening pushed Olpe’s meeting at Hartford back almost 24 hours, but the Jaguars could still do little against the Eagles.
Olpe’s girls cruised to a 63-32 victory and the Olpe boys had a 20-point advantage before the Jags got a shot to fall in a 74-24 rout.
The Eagles still showed plenty of flow, in spite of having a gametime altered for the second consecutive week.
“There is no rhythm to this season,” Olpe Girls Head Coach Jesse Nelson said. “You practice a couple of nights, then you’re ready to play somebody, but you get snowed out that night, it gets moved and you’re getting ready to play this team and all of a sudden you’re not playing them, you’re playing this team over here and ... you really didn’t know what you’re going to get coming in. It’s like coming back after Christmas (break).”
Olpe still looked fluid enough on the day, pushing its lead to 15 heading into the second quarter.
“We still are playing hard, playing pretty well defensively,” Nelson said. “Offensively we weren’t as smooth ... especially transitioning from one thing to the other, we were choppy.
“There are some areas that I was disappointed we’re not doing better right now. But I think those are areas we can fix, yet.”
Marley Heins had a team-high 19 points for Olpe, with Maya Bishop adding 11 and Hattie Fisher scoring 10.
Bailey Darbyshire scored 10 for Hartford.
In the boys contest, the Eagles had scored 20 before the Jaguars barely had time to breathe, including a series of five turnovers from Hartford, four of which came before the ball even reached half court.
“We talked a lot about getting off to a good start and I thought our kids came out with the right mentality,” Olpe Head Coach Chris Schmidt said. “We pressed a little bit ... we forced some turnovers and capitalized points off of them right away.
“We’re grinding into a better defensive team. We weren’t able to do those type of things ... early in the season.”
The lead was never in doubt, sitting at a 21-point margin at the end of the first and a 24-point spread at halftime.
Dawson Soyez and Damon Redeker each finished the game with 14 points for Olpe, while Jordan Barnard added 12.
“Dawson Soyez ... he’s a kid that is really coming on for us the last week or so,” Schmidt said. “I think he’s really gotten a lot more confident and it’s nice to see four or five kids in double figures.
“The more (well-) rounded we are in all areas, we’ve got kids that can put the ball in the hole and ... if we get three, four, five of those doing it, it’s going to be tough for (opponents) to defend us.”
GIRLS
OHS 21 21 16 5 — 63
HHS 6 10 7 9 — 32
Olpe: M. Smith 9, Davis 9, Heins 19, Bishop 11, Fisher 10, L. Broyles 5.
Hartford: B. Darbyshire 10, Heathman 4, Breshears 3, R. Darbyshire 3, Baker 3, Finnerty 7, Sapp 2.
BOYS
OHS 25 13 26 10 — 74
HHS 4 10 0 10 — 24
Olpe: Robert 5, Barnard 12, N. Redeker 8, D. Hoelting 8, D. Redeker 14, Soyez 14, C. Hoelting 4, W. Redeker 4, Skalsky 5.
Hartford: C. Thomas 8, A. Smith 2, McDiffett 2, Sull 4, D. Smith 3, Pohl 5.
Madison boys eke out win at Burlingame
BURLINGAME — Drew Stutesman made a game-winning bucket with a second left on the clock to help the Madison boys hold on with a 40-38 victory in Burlingame on Saturday.
Madison led for much of the night, but a late run from the host Bearcats knotted the score up.
“Burlingame is tough as hell,” Madison Head Coach Brett Dannels. “They play good defense and affected most of our shots. That is our worst shooting performance of the season. We only won the game because our defense was solid and we won the battle of the boards.”
An inbounds play found Stutesman who put in the shot from a couple of feet away keeping Madison atop the Lyon County League standings.
The Bulldogs will host Lebo today for sole possession of the top seed in the LCL.
GIRLS
MHS 5 7 5 13 — 30
BHS 13 10 9 15 — 47
Madison: Williams 3, Serrer 2, Farrow 9, Smith 2, Luthi 14.
BOYS
MHS 12 10 13 5 — 40
BHS 7 12 11 8 — 38
Madison: Stutesman 13, Harrison 9, Buettner 8, Rayburn 6, Wolgram 4.
Burlingame: Tyson 13, Quaney 11, Noonan 6, Kline 6, Robinson 2.
