The Emporia High volleyball team went 5-3 over the past week to boost its overall record to 12-3 on the season.
On Thursday, the Spartans finally opened up at home, picking up a pair of wins. First, they knocked off Salina South 25-14, 25-18 before defeating Topeka West 25-14, 25-12.
Prior to those matches, Emporia split a pair of Centennial League contests in Manhattan Tuesday night.
The Spartans began the day with a 25-22, 23-25, 25-18 win over Manhattan.
Rylee Peak had 11 kills and Hattie Cooper had eight while Grace Xu had 31 assists. Gracie Gilpin had 12 digs and Maddyn Stewart had 11. Rebecca Snyder added three solo blocks and one assist.
“The girls fought hard against Manhattan and played well together as a team,” said head coach Jiangping Wang.
Emporia then fell to Seaman 25-18, 25-23.
“Seaman was a good team with well-rounded players,” Wang said. “We struggled a little bit at the beginning but we were able to compete with them. So proud of the girls tonight.”
Last Saturday, the Spartans went 2-2 at Valley Center. They opened with a 25-22, 25-18 win over Wichita Southeast, which, at the time, extended their season-opening winning streak to eight.
However, that streak was broken by Olathe North, which knocked off Emporia 17-25, 25-22, 25-22. The Spartans lost their follow-up match to Bishop Carroll -- who finished third at the 5A state tournament last year -- 25-19, 19-25, 25-15.
Emporia ended the tournament on a positive note, downing Valley Center 25-19, 22-25, 25-23.
Emporia returns to action on Tuesday when it hosts Junction City and Washburn Rural. First serve is set for 5 p.m.
