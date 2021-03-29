COVID-19 led to the cancellation of many events during 2020, including the Great American Market. But now, with lower COVID-19 case numbers and plenty of safety procedures in place downtown activities are ready to resume.
Emporia Main Street Director Casey Woods said the community is gearing up for numerous downtown events throughout the summer. Whether it is a disc golf event, gravel grinding or the Great American Market, Woods said planning involves plenty of safety precautions.
“Planning is different now of course, there are all sorts of layers,” he said. “We are trying to make sure everyone is safe. We will have hand washing stations, hand sanitizer stations. Our goal is for people to only take home great memories.”
Woods says for the Great American Market, which is scheduled to be held from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11, shoppers and vendors should plan on heightened safety procedures. With a large downtown, Woods says there is plenty of space to spread out booths to ensure social distancing.
One good thing that has come out of the pandemic is the time it gave people to spend crafting and creating products at home. Woods anticipates additional booths this year as vendors hope to use the Great American Market as a launching place to share their products with the community.
“It has spurred people to think about opening their own business,” Woods said. “The Great American Market is a great way to test that restaurant or retail concept to a lot of people.”
Vendors are already reserving their booth space for the market but Woods says there are still spots available. Those interested in reserving a booth can visit https://emporiamainstreet.com/events/great-american-market to register online and gather additional information about vendor requirements.
With events now returning to downtown Emporia community members are both excited and nervous. They are ready for things to open up but are also cautious and want to ensure everyone is safe. Woods says by having safety protocols in place and following them it helps restore confidence, and reassures community members downtown can be both fun and safe.
“We have people that come to Emporia once a year for certain events, Unbound, Great American Market,” Woods said. “When they come back it is like a big family reunion for them. So there is excitement. We have a real sort of optimism about seeing those people we have missed. The beautiful thing about Emporia is we are a community full of nice people who are very welcoming. People want to be here.”
comment
I am looking forward to attending the GAM this year! It will be nice to catch up with a lot of different people that I haven't had a chance to say hello to because of the pandemic.
