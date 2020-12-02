Paul Wilson Frizell, 86, Olpe, Kansas, passed away at the Sunflower Care Center in Emporia on Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Paul was born in Greenfield, Iowa on February 20, 1934, the son of Eldon and Gertrude (Wallace) Frizell. Paul married M. LaVonne Kunkle at Stuart, Iowa on December 21, 1952. She passed away on October 23, 2000. He and Corrine (Schmidt) Cole were married October 30, 2004. She survives of the home.
Also surviving are his sons, Tim L. Frizell, Emporia, Kansas, Roger A. Frizell, Topeka, Kansas; and daughter, Connie J. Hoag, Emporia, Kansas; sisters, Phyllis Fox, Greenfield, Iowa and Irene Mikkelson, Newton, Iowa; grandchildren, Whitnie D. Docman, Nathan W. Frizell, Ashley M. Frizell, and Nick S. Frizell; great-grandchildren, Rylee J. Docman, Olivia R. Docman, and Emersyn B. Frizell; also step-sons and daughters, step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife; son, Dennis Paul Frizell, who died July 28, 1969; and his brother, Glenn; and a step-son, Paul Martin.
Paul was a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Olpe, Kansas. He had moved to Emporia in 1962 and had owned and operated Frizell Construction Company in Emporia, until retiring 6 years ago. He was a true craftsman, having built over 300 homes in his lifetime, as well as a number of commercial locations. During his career he was also known for his abilities as a finish carpenter and refinisher.
Cremation is planned. At this time, due to viral concerns, services will be held at a later date, and announced by Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, which is assisting with arrangements.
A memorial will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be left for the family online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com
