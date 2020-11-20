The Flint Hills Optimist Club's annual Christmas tree fundraiser begins next week.
The Christmas tree lot will be opening at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m., in the Guion's Furniture parking lot, 2023 W. 6th Ave.
There are several varieties of fresh cut trees including Canadian Balsam, Fraser Fir, White Pine and Scotch Pine, with sizes from 3-foot Fraser Firs complete with a stand to 9-foot Canadian Balsams. There are also wreaths and garland by-the-foot.
The group will also have tree disposal bags and "tree life" additive for water.
The lot will be open every day.Hours are 5:30 - 8 p.m. Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 - 6 p.m. Sunday.
Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required.
The Flint Hills Optimist Club is a not-for-profit organization that is wholly dedicated to area youth. As a "Friend of Youth," the Flint Hills Optimist Club sponsors a wide variety of youth activities in the greater Lyon County area.
