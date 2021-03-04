The annual Friends of the Plains dinner and fundraising event, benefiting the Center for Great Plains Studies, is going virtual this year and will feature entertainment by local musician Joe Foster.
The 2021 event is scheduled to live stream from the ESU Memorial Union at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 23. The dinner and fundraising event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Foster has recorded multiple albums and toured throughout the United States. He writes "honest songs that reflect Midwest life and culture; songs of hope, dreams, and failures of life."
“The pandemic has recalled for us the 1918 influenza crisis,” said Max McCoy, director of the Center for Great Plains Studies. “Now, as then, we’re wearing masks, social distancing and mourning those lost to the disease. While looking forward to a return to normalcy, we must not miss an opportunity to make our normal better.
"We must explore ways to make our Plains communities more inclusive. The history of the Plains is a living history, written in blood and sweat and dreams of all who live here. We must move forward, together.”
McCoy will give the State of the Plains address during the event.
The virtual event will be lived streamed via Zoom. Guests will enjoy a sampler box of local items delivered prior to the event. Sampler selections include mini bread loaves from Chad the Bread Man at Vault Meats and Cheeses, chocolate from Sweet Granada, and coffee from Granada Coffee Company. Participants will also receive a Tallgrass Writing Workshop field journal.
Reservations for the event can be made online at www.emporia.edu/cgps and choosing Friends of the Plains link. The reservation includes an event link, one sampler box, and a one year subscription to Great Plains Traverse magazine.
Additional sampler boxes and/or magazine subscriptions are available, as well. The event is $75 with a portion of the proceeds going to support the Center. Charitable gift receipts will be automatically sent to guests.
For additional information and questions please contact the Center at cgps@emporia.edu or by calling 620-341-5574.
The Friends of the Plains was founded in 1982 to support the mission and goals of the Center for Great Plains Studies at Emporia State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.