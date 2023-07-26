A longtime Newman Regional Health administrator with more than 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry will take over as CEO.
Cathy Pimple, who currently serves as NRH’s chief administrative officer, was appointed by the board of trustees Wednesday.
“The opportunity to lead Newman Regional Health, our community’s healthcare system, is truly an honor and a privilege,” said Pimple. “Healthcare is a calling, and I am grateful for having the opportunity to work among people with inspiring purpose and passion. I have learned so much during my time in healthcare. Our patients, medical staff, and clinical and financial teams have been great teachers of mine.”
Pimple has served a majority of her professional career with NRH, starting as a nurse’s aide while attending Emporia State University. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, and following graduation, she worked as a registered nurse. Pimple’s love for teaching and learning led her back to Emporia State University as faculty instructing across the curriculum. To this day she serves as an Adjunct Faculty Member, teaching classes on Healthcare Informatics, Healthcare Operations, Human Resources, and Healthcare Finance to the next generation of healthcare professionals.
Pimple also completed a Master of Science degree in Public Health, and earned a Doctorate in Leadership from The University of Kansas in 2019. Her career at Newman Regional Health continued. With her advanced clinical knowledge and expertise in leading complex systems, she was quickly promoted through various administrative positions. In 2013 she was named the Chief Quality and Compliance Officer. She was then asked to serve as the Chief Information Officer. She played a vital role in clinical process improvement throughout the hospital during her leadership, and demonstrated a gift for instilling high quality standards in clinical and non-clinical settings.
Pimple was soon promoted to Chief Administrative Officer where she currently has served since 2020.
“After thorough succession planning and a search process, the board is pleased to have found the best individual to assume leadership of our hospital,” said Luke Arndt, Chairman of the NRH Board of Directors. The board will work closely with hospital leadership to ensure a successful transition.
Pimple replaces Bob Wright, who will retire this fall.
“Cathy has the right mix of smarts, vision, hard work, confidence and compassion,” said Wright. “She knows how to see the potential in others; a rare talent.”
Wright retires following a decade long tenure that modernized the hospital with significant infrastructure additions and high-tech medical equipment acquisitions. He also led the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic, including being one of the first inpatient pharmacies in the state to obtain and administer Covid vaccines and hard-to-find drugs used for Covid Infusion Therapy. Under his leadership Newman Regional Health has been named one of the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals in the nation multiple times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.