Ten days after 10 people died at a Buffalo grocery store, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school.
Twenty-one more dead. Nineteen of them were children in a fourth-grade classroom. Two were teachers.
How have we let this happen? It should have ended long ago, well before Sandy Hook and Aurora in 2012. Before Columbine in 1999.
But we let it happen.
The United States has amassed 27 school shootings with injuries or deaths since January. There have been more than 200 mass shootings total in 2022 alone. According to the Gun Violence Archive, an independent data collection organization, has counted 212 as of press time. The archive counts mass shootings as any incident in which four or more people were shot or killed — not including the shooter.
The Gun Violence Archive counted 693 mass shootings in the U.S. in 2021. National Public Radio reported 611 in 2020 and 417 in 2019.
And there’s no end in sight.
We have to sit back and ask ourselves, why do we continue to let this happen? The answer comes back to guns.
We are not anti-gun. There are gun owners counted among those employed at The Emporia Gazette. However, we cannot continue to deny that meaningful gun legislation is needed to stop these senseless deaths.
In Kansas there are no state-specific background checks to purchase a gun and gun owners are not required to obtain a license. There are no mechanisms to enforce the rule that individuals with a known history of violence must relinquish their guns.
Kansas also does not restrict or regulate “ghost guns” — untraceable firearms.
We see the problem here. We hope you do, too.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
