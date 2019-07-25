Robert R. Buell of Willis, Texas died July 13, 2019 at his home. He was 84.
He had worked as a Chase County Farmer and Custom Fence Builder.
Celebration of Life will be 10 a.m. May 23, 2020 at the Homestead Cemetery in Cedar Point, KS. The family has the arrangements.
