David Lee Schumann, 59, of
Emporia, Kansas died Sunday,
October 30, 2022 at Stormont-
Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas.
David was born November
17, 1962 in Sabetha, Kansas the
son of Gerald Lee and Orinne
(Lacy) Schumann. He was an
electrician and part owner of Gerald Schumann
Electric. David was a member of the Messiah
Lutheran Church. He enjoyed spending time with
family, working at the shop, eating peanuts, good
inside jokes and spicy foods.
On July 20, 1983 David married Frankie Saffer
in Emporia. They later divorced. He is survived by
his mother, Orinne Schumann of Emporia; sons,
Garrett Schumann of Emporia, Colton Schumann
and wife Cristy of Kinsley, Kansas; daughters,
Jamie Hilton and husband William of Ponca City,
Oklahoma, Lacie Succi of Emporia; brothers, James
Michael Schuman and wife Shannon of Emporia,
Daniel Lynn Schumann and wife Donna of Emporia,
Sam Schumann of Topeka, Kansas; sisters, Michelle
Gavin and husband Brad of Emporia, Gaye Harden
of Emporia; and grandchildren, Shayne McGee,
Austin Houk, Graycen Hilton, Layton Succi and
Elise Succi. He was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday,
November 3, 2022 at Messiah Lutheran Church in
Emporia. Pastor Eddie Hosch will be officiating.
Interment will be in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery
in Emporia. The family will receive friends from
7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 2,
2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru:
DAVID LEE SCHUMANN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.