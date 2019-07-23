Ronald G. “Zeke” Edwards,
80, rural Emporia, Kansas,
passed away Saturday, July
20, 2019 at Lakepoint in
Wichita, KS.
Ronald George Edwards
was born September 1, 1938
in Emporia, Kansas, the
son of George E. and Vera
M. (Hughes) Edwards. He
married Darla Kay Goldsberry
at Emporia on April 15, 1960. She survives.
He is also survived by his son, Rick Edwards
and his wife, Kathy, Emporia; sister, Sharon Platt,
Hamilton; granddaughters, Victoria J. Edwards
and Larisha Kellison; great-granddaughter, Ariana
Williams. His parents died earlier.
Zeke was employed at Didde Graphics many
years until retiring in 1987. In his younger years
he was an avid sportsman and enjoyed traveling
and time in Branson with his family. He never
knew a skill he couldn’t master from diesel
engines to watches.
Services will be held at the Patio Garden
of Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia on
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. conducted
by Pastor John Ortiz. The family will receive
friends at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home,
Emporia, Wednesday from 12:30 PM until 1:30 PM.
