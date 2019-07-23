Edwards

Ronald G. “Zeke” Edwards,

80, rural Emporia, Kansas,

passed away Saturday, July

20, 2019 at Lakepoint in

Wichita, KS.

Ronald George Edwards

was born September 1, 1938

in Emporia, Kansas, the

son of George E. and Vera

M. (Hughes) Edwards. He

married Darla Kay Goldsberry

at Emporia on April 15, 1960. She survives.

He is also survived by his son, Rick Edwards

and his wife, Kathy, Emporia; sister, Sharon Platt,

Hamilton; granddaughters, Victoria J. Edwards

and Larisha Kellison; great-granddaughter, Ariana

Williams. His parents died earlier.

Zeke was employed at Didde Graphics many

years until retiring in 1987. In his younger years

he was an avid sportsman and enjoyed traveling

and time in Branson with his family. He never

knew a skill he couldn’t master from diesel

engines to watches.

Services will be held at the Patio Garden

of Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia on

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. conducted

by Pastor John Ortiz. The family will receive

friends at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home,

Emporia, Wednesday from 12:30 PM until 1:30 PM.

