A Montana man is accused of attacking a Lyon County man with a sport utility vehicle, then racing away at more than 100 miles per hour.
Jacob Culver, 39, of Great Falls was scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon on five counts, including a felony for aggravated assault.
A complaint filed by prosecutors says Culver attacked someone with an SUV last Wednesday, damaging the alleged victim’s car in the process. The complaint does not disclose exactly where it happened.
Culver was captured after prosecutors say he drove 103 miles per hour. That happened on either the Kansas Turnpike or Interstate 35 east of Emporia, because the complaint says the posted speed limit was 75.
The charges against Culver are not only aggravated assault, but criminal damage to property, failure to stop at an accident, reckless driving and speeding.
Culver was in the Lyon County Jail pending his court hearing.
