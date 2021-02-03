Emporia High sophomore Braxton Higgins broke the school record for the six-dive competition on Tuesday.
Higgins’ score of 312.85 beat the previous high mark of 299.3 tallied last year by Reed Slayden, who has since moved on to the diving team at the University of Evansville.
This is Higgins’ first year of diving, in which he has gone undefeated through all competitions.
His father, Ryan Higgins, said, “It helps that he is a multi-time state, national and world age group champion for gymnastics.”
Next up for Higgins will be the Centennial League competition on Feb. 11 and the state competition on Feb. 18-20.
