Emporia State University President Allison Garrett said the campus is officially back to normal after announcing the end of its mask mandate and social distancing requirements Monday.
The university's face mask policy had been in effect since June 11, 2020.
The release said the university has also ended its practice of disinfecting classrooms and offices.
"Our mitigation strategies, along with the availability of vaccines, helped reduce greatly the number of COVID cases on our campus and in our community," she said in a written release. "We continue to encourage all who qualify for vaccines to be vaccinated."
As students return for the fall, Emporia State is working with other organizations on the area's #VaxToNormal vaccine incentive plan.
Garrett said the university will implement the following changes:
- Masks or face coverings are no longer required. The exception is the Student Wellness Center, which, as a healthcare setting, still requires masks.
- Social distancing, both inside and outside, is no longer required.
- Disinfecting protocols are no longer required.
She encouraged all to be respectful to fellow students and colleagues who choose to continue to wear masks and practice social distance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.