An Allen woman was transported to Newman Regional Health following a rollover injury accident Monday morning.
According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 9:33 a.m. on Monday, Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County Fire and EMS were dispatched to the 2700 Block of Road L, in Lyon County, Kansas, for a report of a rollover injury accident.
Lyon County Deputies determined that a 2007 Buick Lucerne, driven by 20-year-old Taylor Hahn, of Allen, KS was traveling southbound on Road L when the vehicle left the roadway causing the vehicle to roll over before resting on the roof.
Taylor Hahn was transported by Ambulance to Newman Regional Health with suspected minor injuries. Taylor Hahn was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident. The accident is still under investigation by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
