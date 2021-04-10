The Emporia Gazette
Restaurant Month has only just begun and 2021 EmporiYUM Passports are already popping up all around at this year’s participating restaurants.
This culinary event is the best opportunity throughout the year for locals to try something new in town or visit some of their favorite spots to eat. The way it works is simple: patrons can stop by The Emporia Gazette at 517 Merchant St. to pick up their “EmporiYUM Passport” and take it with them when they eat at participating restaurants. Each page that is stamped becomes a ticket to win the grand prize drawing of “Eating out for an Entire Year” — $25 gift certificates to each EmporiYUM restaurant.
