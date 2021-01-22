Rosamond “Juanita” Ketley, 87, of Madison, KS passed away on January 17, 2021 at Eureka Nursing Center. Juanita was born on April 20, 1933 in Kalispell, Montana to parents Pearl and Myrtle (Mason) Kennedy. Montana was always in Juanita’s heart. She often traveled there, never truly leaving the place she first called home.
Juanita graduated from Burlington High School in 1951. She continued her education and received her certification as an LPN. During her career she practiced nursing at Newman Hospital, Madison Manor, and ran home healthcare out of her own home.
Preceding Juanita in death are parents, Pearl and Myrtle Kennedy; her first husband, Dale Ott; brother, Ernest Kennedy; sister, Eileen Schuyler; and her second husband, Frank Ketley.
Loving memories live on in the hearts of her four children, Patricia Logan (Cy), Carolyn Bahr (Leon), Cathy Gowen (Charles), and Alan Ott; 9 grandchildren, Chad Johnson, Carrie Schubarth, Curt Johnson, Aaron Moreland, Jessica Canchola, Andrea Dietel, Lora McDonald, Jacob Ott, and Emma Ott; 15 great-grandchildren, Colby, Layne, and Lyndi Johnson, Addison and Sidney Schubarth, Reece and Brylee Johnson, Gabriel and Grayson Moreland, Damian Gutierrez, Kloey and Silas Shaw, Mason and Carver McDonald, and Eli Oryall; and one great-great-grandchild, Raelynn Coe.
Due to on-going caution of Covid-19, a private memorial service will be held by the family. A webcast of the service will be available to view Sat. 1/30/2021 at 1:00pm on facebook.com/vanarsdalefuneralservices. Juanita will be laid to rest at Lena Valley Cemetery following the service.
