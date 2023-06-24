Dale Richard Archdekin II, Prairie Village, KS, formerly of Emporia, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. He was 69.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Sunday, August 13, 2023 at the Olathe Community Center in Olathe. The family has the arrangements.
