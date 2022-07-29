TOPEKA - Shirley Ann
Tindall-Shellenberger passed
peacefully to her final rest,
Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at
Stormont-Vail Hospital after a short,
serious illness. Shirley, daughter of
Elmer W. & Loretta E. Eveleigh-
Tindall, was born November 21,
1942, in Hoisington, KS.
She attended Hoisington
schools and graduated from
Hoisington Rural High School in
May 1960. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from Emporia
State Teachers College in 1964. She received her Masters Degree,
also from Emporia State Teachers College.
She taught business classes at Highland Park High School,
Topeka, for 37 years, retiring in May 2002.
Shirley married Art (Gene) Shellenberger, August 1, 1964,
in the United Methodist Church Chapel, Emporia, KS. They
celebrated 57 years of marriage.
Shirley was a life-long member of the Golden Sheaf, Chapter #
226, Hoisington-Great Bend Order of the Eastern Star.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Art
(Gene); and brother, Warren. She will be forever missed by sister,
Elma Jean Augustine (Kerry), Parrish, FL; sisters-in-law, Barbara
Tindall, Hoisington, KS, Dody Letellier (Dick), Junction City, KS;
brother-in-law, Billy Joe Shellenberger, McPherson, KS; cousin,
Donna Larson, Berthoud, CO; numerous very special nieces,
nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews, along with
many neighbors and friends.
A family inurnment service will be held at a later date in the
family area of the Agnes City Cemetery, rural Bushong, KS.
A memorial given in Shirley’s memory, to the donor’s
choice, may be sent in care of Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW
Wanamaker Road, Topeka, KS 66610.
To leave a special message for the family online, visit
