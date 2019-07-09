Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Non-injury accident, 10 S. Cottonwood St., 9:14 a.m.
Criminal trespassing, 700 Market St., 11:39 a.m.
Non-injury accident, Grove Ave. and Lawrence St., 3:11 p.m.
Missing person, 1000 East St., 6:57 p.m.
Traffic stop, 1200 Industrial Rd., 8:52 p.m.
Traffic stop, E. Sixth Ave. and Lakeview St., 11:36 p.m.
Citizen community contact, Seventh Ave. and State St., 11:44 p.m.
Saturday
Suspicious vehicle, 2400 Lincoln St., 2:40 a.m.
Suspicious person, 800 Market St., 5:35 a.m.
Animal at large, 400 E. 13th Ave., 11:04 a.m.
Suspicious person, 1100 East St., 11:53 p.m.
Sunday
Welfare check, information redacted
Harassment, 600 W. Sixth Ave., 2:01 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 4:34 p.m.
Lost property, information redacted, 4:59 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 7:14 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 7:18 p.m.
Communications offense, 300 Eveningside Dr., 8:49 p.m.
Monday
Injury accident, 3300 W. Sixth Ave., 6:59 a.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Non-injury accident, S. Hwy. 99 and Road 135, 4:08 p.m.
Welfare check, 200 Road 200, 6:16 p.m.
Saturday
Disorderly conduct, 400 Mechanic St., 7:28 a.m.
Traffic stop, I-35, 5:07 p.m.
Sunday
Non-injury accident, 2000 W. Eighth Ave., 1:16 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 500 Commercial St., Neosho Rapids, 2:42 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Friday
Criminal damage, 400 W. Kansas Ave., 9:03 a.m.
Criminal damage, 800 W. Fifth Ave., 10:41 a.m.
Criminal damage, 700 Chestnut St., 2:17 p.m.
Saturday
Hit and run, 2000 E. Sixth Ave., 12:06 p.m.
Sunday
Criminal damage, 500 Oak St., 3:52 p.m.
Theft, 1300 Merchant St., 6:51 p.m.
Sheriff
Saturday
Burglary, 700 Market St., 11:04 p.m.
Courts
Jaimee Howard, 1112 Merchant St. Apt. M4, obstructed tag and no driver’s license, July 3
Derek Bullock, 1526 Watson St., expired tag and no proof of insurance, July 3
Kristopher Schultz, 930 Graphic Arts Lot 42, ignition interlock, fail to signal and no proof of insurance, July 3
Ricky Garland, 1010 SE Shadden Rd., Tecumseh, criminal trespassing and possession of marijuana, July 3
Javier Fabela, 602 W. Second Ave., stop sign and suspended driver’s license, July 4
Bernardino Rangel, 526 S. Exchange St., ignition interlock required and headlights, July 4
Lucero Castillo, 121 Oak St., improper backing, July 4
Nancy Schriver, 921 Chestnut St., disorderly conduct, July 4
Faith Karcher, information redacted, improper backing and no drivers license, July 4
Trevor Collins, 602 Central, Strong City, MIC and urinating in public, July 5
John Stone, 406 Melody Lane, no drivers license, July 5
Jack Wing, 1015 Walnut St., inattentive, July 5
Chad Wilson, 1217 Exchange St. Apt. 4, battery, July 5
Trenton Hamilton, homeless, telephone harassment, July 6
Patricia Del-Alba, 619 Woodland St., DUI and park after hours, July 6
Anthony Travis, 1114 East St. Apt. 11, transportation of open container and suspended/revoked driver’s license, July 7
Deianna Green, 1114 East St. Apt. 11, PUI, July 7
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
